“Alpha is a celebration of attitude”- Alia Bhatt

Yash Raj Films’ Alpha presents two girls Alia Bhatt and Sharvari at the heart of a big-budget popcorn, action film that has never happened in India before. Alia says she had the time of her life shooting this fun, popcorn, action entertainer that is a celebration of the Alpha attitude regardless of gender.

Alia says, “I had such a good time making Alpha. It’s probably one of the most enjoyable experiences I’ve had on a film set. There was something really exciting about stepping into this world of action, scale and adventure. It pushed me in ways I hadn’t experienced before and I loved every bit of it.”

She adds, “What I loved most was that at the heart of it were two women leading all the action. We don’t get to see that very often and I had a lot of fun being part of that. Alpha is a celebration of attitude and a celebration at the movies.”

Alia says she was always excited to be on the sets of this action entertainer.

The actor says, “What made it even more special was getting to do it with such a fantastic group of people. Whether it was our director, cast, the action team, or the crew behind the scenes, there was a real sense of excitement around what we were making and I think some of that energy found its way onto the screen. I genuinely looked forward to going to set every morning and I loved every minute of it.”

Produced by Aditya Chopra & directed by Shiv Rawail of The Railway Men fame, Alpha is set to release on July 3rd in cinemas worldwide.