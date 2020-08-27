ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Club host an interactive digital press conference ahead of the launch of Virgin Bhasskar 2

Fans curiosity ahead of an ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Club web-series launch is always at its peak. After having made viewers laugh their hearts out in the first season, it’s now time for the second season of Virgin Bhasskar to raise the comedy quotient of the show. The two home-grown OTT players hosted a digital press conference today ahead of its highly anticipated launch scheduled this Saturday at 6:30 PM. Hosted energetically by RJ Rohini Ramanathan, members of the media fraternity and social media fans showed their love and support for the upcoming season. The star cast present on the digital conference included Anant Joshi, Jiya Shankar, Rutpanna Aishwarya, Dhirendra Tiwari, and Himanshu Arora, were seen interacting with the press and fans while answering each of their questions.

With all eyes on what the series has in store for viewers, the conference got off to the best start with the host showing those present the trailer of the upcoming show. While Season 1, revolved around the life of Bhasskar Tripathi (Anant Joshi), a boy-next-door turned adult novelist, who is unable to lose his virginity despite dating the girl of his dreams, the trailer picks off right from where the show ended. What we see in the trailer is Bhasskar and his gang trying to find the right ‘totka’ to end his virginity and be the right match not only for Bhasskar but also Bad Boy!

Speaking at the event, Anant Joshi, who plays the role of Bhasskar Tripathi, said, “When I started to receive positive reviews and praise for my performance in the first season, it was then when I was assured that my hard work has actually paid off. I was really happy that people could connect and relate to the characters, for that is what got me very excited for the second season. Viewers have waited a long time to see what happens in the life of Bhasskar and I just hope they love what we’ve made for them.”

Speaking about her role, Jiya Shankar commented, “I am really happy to be the part of the second season of Virgin Bhasskar. I really enjoyed playing the character of Pakhi and I do relate to her in real life. That said, I must confess that I am not as big as jugaadu as her.

An Excited Rutpanna Aishwarya said, “After the success of season 1, I started getting fan mails and received an overwhelming amount of love from the audience which is a very big thing for me. The show has completely changed my life for it saw me evolve as an actor. It has been a challenging journey that has seen all of us work very hard to give fans a second season to cherish. There are a lot of interesting twists and adventures in this season that I am sure the audience will like.”