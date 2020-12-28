ALTBalaji and ZEE5 to end the year on a high note with the magnum-opus Paurashpur

With numerous Indian originals to their credit, 2020 has undoubtedly been an interesting year for ALTBalaji and ZEE5. One of the country’s leading homegrown OTT platforms, ALTBalaji and ZEE5, has always been all over the map with the original content it is putting out for their loyal fan base. This year has mainly been full of a wide variety of shows. Ending the year on a high note with the magnum opus, ‘Paurashpur’, ALTBalaji and ZEE5 promises to entertain the viewers, especially their loyal subscribers’ with a bouquet of new genres in 2021.

With excitement ahead of Paurashpur’s launch being at its peak, the two leading platforms launched the much-awaited series via a star-studded digital conference today. Touted to be Indian OTT’s first epic fictional fantasy drama, ‘Paurashpur’ features renowned names from the film and television industry, including the legendary actor Annu Kapoor, Shilpa Shinde, Milind Soman, Sahil Salathia, Anantvijay Joshi, Poulomi Das, Aditya Lal, Kashish Rai, Ashmita Bakshi, and Flora Saini among others.

With members of the media showing their love and support for the highly-anticipated show, the ensemble cast present in the digital conference, interacted with the press and entertained them with their hilarious repartees.

The highly engaging press conference got off to an exciting start with the incredible RJ Rohini as the host. The trailer of the epic drama was shown to the audience before kick-starting the enthralling interactive session with the cast of Paurashpur.

Paurashpur is a dynasty that dictates women’s freedom. A kingdom where the laws are so archaic, that the women are disallowed from making decisions regarding their bodies, without the men in their lives. An extraordinary kingdom with stories both bold & brutal, the sexes battle it out amidst royal betrayals, double standards, gender politics & a decision that questions an entire kingdom’s social fabric.

Speaking at the event, Milind Soman quipped, “The way Paurashpur has been shot, the kind of styling to art direction to the cinematography and everything, it is really looking spectacular, apart from the stellar cast which is so unique. Every character has been detailed so beautifully and cast so perfectly that I think everything has kind of come together for the show. I am really excited.”

Speaking on the show, Anantvijay Joshi says, “This is my first big ensemble and period drama. When it came to me for the first time, I said no because of my sheer nervousness. I thought I won’t be able to do this. We have been watching mythological characters from the period drama with a certain body structure and body type, so I thought they are making mistake by getting me on board. Since I have worked with the same creative team before, I was frank enough to say this to them, but thankfully the show happened, and I am so happy with the way it has come out.”

An excited Poulomi Das said, “It’s one of my first magnum opus shows and also my first costume drama, so it means a lot. I am at a loss for words about my feelings right now. I am really excited as well as nervous about the launch of the show. I strongly believe that everybody has loved the trailer, so one can imagine how much are they going to love the show.”

Stay tuned to watch the masterpiece ‘Paurashpur’ on 29th December 2020 at 7PM only on ALTBalaji & ZEE5!