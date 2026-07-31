Amaal Mallik and Subhodhh Sharma perform to Awarapan 2 songs in Chandigarh

The countdown for the release of the most awaited film of the year Awarapan 2 has already started. Making every single day count Vishesh Films had surprised fans with the impactful motion poster. The music of Awarapan 2 is one of the highlights of the film and has been the talk of the town.

A completely packed Chandigarh University witnessed an unforgettable evening as Awarapan 2 fever took over the campus. The surprise arrival of Subhodhh Sharma, introduced by Amaal Mallik himself, sent the audience into raptures. As Ve Junoon echoed across the venue and Amaal followed it up with the timeless Yeh Awarapan, the entire arena transformed into a spectacular chorus of thousands, illuminated by a sea of phone lights. Long before the film hits theatres, the music has already become an emotion.

With their infectious energy and extraordinary vocals, Amaal Mallik and Subhodhh Sharma transformed the evening into an unforgettable musical celebration. The packed venue, roaring applause, and thousands of fans singing every lyric reflected the immense popularity of the film’s soundtrack, underlining the growing craze surrounding Awarapan 2.

Awarapan 2 brings back Emraan Hashmi as Shivam Pandit alongside Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Suvinder Vicky, Vijayant Kohli, Aniruddh Rawal and Atul Kumar.

Mukesh Bhatt and Vishesh Films present Awarapan 2, a Vishesh Bhatt Production. Produced by Vishesh Bhatt, directed by Nitin Kakkar and written by Bilal Siddiqui. Awarapan 2 releases in cinemas worldwide on 14th August 2026.