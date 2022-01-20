Amaal Mallik to bring a love song sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh in Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey

Amaal Mallik sparked excitement among listeners with his latest social media post announcing his upcoming song in the Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchan Pandey. The melody supremo is set to offer the ultimate love song of 2022. Although the title is a mystery, we’re sure that it is poised to be a hit.

Penned by Kumaar, Mallik’s composition will be sung by none other than Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh – the star singers, who have a massive fan following worldwide. Along with the poster of Bachchan Pandey, in the caption space of his social media post Amaal shared, “#BachchanPandey ft. @akshaykumar alongside @kritisanon & @jacquelinef143 in cinemas on 18th March, 2022 🎬

Directed By : @farhadsamji

Can’t wait to bring to you a very heartfelt composition of mine sung by @arijitsingh & @shreyaghoshal ♥️🎵

Lyrics : @kumaarofficial

Amaal has collaborated with both Shreya, Arijit and lyricist Kumaar individually and it has resulted in the creation of chartbusters. This is the first time that the four artists will be joining hands for a song. His next song in Radhe Shyam is the most awaited from the album and the fans are in for a treat with Amaal collaborating with Prabhas for the first time.