Amaara Sangam grateful to be around great actors during Murder Mubarak shoot

Actress Amaara Sangam who has previously been a part of Ajay Devgn starrer Rudra, is currently seen in Homi Adajania’s Netflix release ‘Murder Mubarak’. The project has been a great learning experience for Amaara by just observing co-stars like Pankaj Tripathi, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Tisca Chopra on set.

Amaara was especially amazed at Pankaj Tripathi’s work ethic and humility on set and was also seen bonding with Sara Ali Khan over various topics.

Commenting on her overall experience during the shoot Amaara says “I grew up admiring and imitating Karishma Kapoor and it was a proud moment to be in the same frame as her. She is as gorgeous as I saw her to be as a kid! Pankaj sir is just so down to earth and there is so much to learn from him. I kept grabbing any opportunity I had with him to learn more on his approach to his career, goals and work ethic. It truly is an experience to listen to his stories. In between his stories if he was ever called for a take, he would say, “More on this in the next episode”.

Speaking further on her bonding with Sara Ali Khan, she says, “Sara is most often as fun and light on set as she comes across on her social media. While waiting for our takes we would strike random conversations that were thoroughly enjoyable.” she concludes.