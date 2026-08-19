Amazon MGM Studios and Colour Yellow announce Nayyi Navelli starring Yami Gautam Dhar

Amazon MGM Studios and Colour Yellow announced India’s very own fantasy family-entertainment film, Nayyi Navelli, starring Yami Gautam Dhar—a perfect festive offering that promises to bring audiences together for a fun-filled theatrical experience. Directed by Balaji Mohan and written by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma, this grand entertainer, with music by G. V. Prakash Kumar, takes audiences into a world where the extraordinary collides with family chaos, unleashing unexpected twists and plenty of laughs. Nayyi Navelli is set to release in cinemas on 16 October 2026.

A picture-perfect bride transforms a chaotic Meerut household into paradise, only for her brother-in-law to suspect that his seemingly ideal sister-in-law may actually be a daayan (witch)!

“As we saw Nayyi Navelli finally come together, there was an instant, collective realization that this is THE Dussehra film. No other date would do it justice,” said Nikhil Madhok, director and head of SVOD Originals, Prime Video India and Amazon MGM Studios. “Yami Gautam Dhar is brilliant and the talented ensemble cast has done a great job. This is our first collaboration with Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma; and they have created a remarkable movie. At Amazon MGM Studios, along with our partners at Colour Yellow, we are confident that Nayyi Navelli will be the first choice of entertainment for family audiences this Dusshera.“

Producer Aanand L Rai added, “Nayyi Navelli is the kind of story that surprises you at every turn. When Himanshu and I first discussed the story, we were immediately drawn to the unique way it brings together families for a fantasy, humour and adventure-filled experience. Yami Gautam Dhar was an instinctive choice, bringing exactly the warmth and mischief the character demands. Amazon MGM Studios has delivered some groundbreaking stories and in our first collaboration with them, we can’t wait to take audiences on this wonderfully unpredictable ride.”

With comedy, chaos, and a larger-than-life festive celebration, Nayyi Navelli promises an entertaining big-screen experience.