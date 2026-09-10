Amazon MGM Studios and Colour Yellow unveil the teaser of Nayyi Navelli

Amazon MGM Studios and Colour Yellow have unveiled the official teaser of their upcoming theatrical Nayyi Navelli, offering audiences a first glimpse into a wildly imaginative fantasy family-entertainer where family drama, humor, fantasy and action come together. Starring Yami Gautam Dhar in the lead, Nayyi Navelli is directed by Balaji Mohan and written by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma, with music by G. V. Prakash Kumar. Produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, the film arrives in cinemas across India on October 16, 2026.

The teaser introduces a seemingly ordinary family, until the brother-in-law makes one startling accusation — “bhabhi daayan hai” (sister-in-law is a witch). What follows is a whirlwind of eccentric moments, some unexpected characters and bizarre situations. At the heart of it all is Yami Gautam Dhar in a never-seen-before avatar, leaving audiences with one question: what exactly is going on in this family?

In a world where nothing is quite what it seems, one shocking accusation sets off an unexpected chain of events. So, get ready to welcome Nayyi Navelli to cinemas across India on October 16.