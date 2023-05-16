Amazon miniTV celebrates the multidimensional shades of motherhood with Tu Jaanta Nahi Meri Maa Kaun Hai campaign

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, Amazon miniTV and Meta came up with a creative that embraced and celebrated Motherhood, using well-known dialogues to highlight different shades of being a mother. Rephrasing the famous dialogue “Tu Jaanta Nahi Mera Baap Kaun Hai” to “Tu Jaanta Nahi Meri Maa Kaun Hai” the campaign invoked the heartwarming feelings of appreciation, inspiration, and thankfulness for mothers.

Through a hashtag campaign, Amazon miniTV promoted user-generated video in order to spread the message and increase its reach. Using the iconic mom dialogues “Maa Maa hoti,” “Maa Se Panga Nai,” “Maa ko sab pata hai,” and others, the creative also included wacky and humorous stickers developed and activated on Instagram’s Giphy. Aadhya Anand, Vishesh Bansal, Revathi Pillai, Naman Jain, Arjun Deswal, Chirag Katrecha, and Anupriya Caroli were among the great actors from the Amazon miniTV universe who launched the initiative, sharing reel versions of their mums in a cool and funky avatar.

Through partnerships with Meta Creators, such as Saloni Gaur, who posted their own versions of the reels using a unique filter crafted with a “Tu Jaanta Nahi Meri Maa Kaun Hai” unit, the campaign’s central message was further reinforced. Utilizing scene rips from the miniTV episodes as the basis for meme formats, the motherhood-led drive received an additional boost and buzzed around in a unique way.

Amazon miniTVs “Tu Jaanta Nahi Meri Maa Kaun Hai” campaign is a tribute to moms and all of their different facets, highlighting the true meaning of motherhood.