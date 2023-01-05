Amazon miniTV set to start the new year on a laughter riot with the release of Trust Issues by Swagger Sharma

Amazon miniTV – Amazon’s free video streaming service is all geared up to commence 2023 with a laughter riot. Today, the service unveiled the release date of Trust Issues by Swagger Sharma alongside the trailer. Produced and directed by Swagger Sharma, this 3-episode series will feature the popular content creator- and is all set to stream from 6th January 2023.

The freshly released trailer highlights Shivam a.k.a Swagger Sharma juggling between three girls that he is dating, one of them being his childhood love. The trailer showcases Shivam receiving three phone calls from all the three girls back-to-back, making it an exhausting experience. Dealing with all three and managing time for all of them every day, one can only imagine the chaos it brings along in Shivam’s life, and audiences can bet that the consequences do not go down well.

Speaking on the upcoming show, Shivam Sharma said, “I am extremely excited for the show and glad to be associated with Amazon miniTV to bring Trust Issues by Swagger Sharma to viewers across India. Much like how everyone knows me, I’ll be playing a goofy character who goes through a lot of chaos because of his many love lives. I hope the viewers like the show and be hooked on Shivam’s misadventures.”

Will all these lady loves of Shivam ever get to know about his multiple affairs or will Shivam be able to manage to keep them under wraps? To find out what happens with Shivam watch Trust Issues by Swagger Sharma on Amazon miniTV from 6th January 2023.