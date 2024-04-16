Amazon miniTV unveils an intriguing OOH campaign featuring BEST buses to promote Yeh Meri Family Season 3

Amazon miniTV, Amazon’s free video streaming service, has been garnering widespread praise for its unique marketing campaigns across titles that are available to stream on the service. Recently, the streaming service sparked buzz during the promotions of its latest family drama series – Yeh Meri Family Season 3. Elevating the ongoing anticipation to a whole new level, Amazon miniTV made its way to the streets of Mumbai with a unique association with Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply & Transport, unveiling the ‘BEST’ marketing ploy for Yeh Meri Family Season 3.

Starring Hetal Gada, Anngad Raaj, Rajesh Kumar, and Juhi Parmar, Yeh Meri Family Season 3 explores the intricacies of family dynamics while bringing back the magic of 90s India. Produced by The Viral Fever and powered by Mamaearth, the latest season takes viewers on another nostalgic journey filled with emotions and heart-melting moments. Since the series’ release, the Awasthi family has captured the hearts of viewers. Now, the country’s favourite family made heads turn in Mumbai, as several BEST Buses were seen endorsing the series by integrating BEST’s logo with the latest edition of the franchise. This clever integration with ‘BEST’ made for an engaging brand campaign with smart wordplay conceptualised by Amazon miniTV and executed by Initiative and Trailer Park Studios.

Aruna Daryanani, Director and Business Head at Amazon miniTV said, “At Amazon miniTV, we constantly strive to deliver high-end entertainment. We aim to stand apart amongst other OTT players by combining effective yet clever ways to reach our fans. In an effort to reach closer to our audience, we partnered with Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply & Transport (BEST) to integrate their brand logo with the release of the latest edition of Yeh Meri Family. We look forward to engaging in similar dynamic collaborations that will resonate with fans.”

Experience the nostalgia and charm of Yeh Meri Family S3 only on Amazon miniTV, available on Amazon’s shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, Smart TVs and Play Store!