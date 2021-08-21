Amazon Original Movie Shershaah becomes the most popular original-language Hindi film on IMDb

After opening to a phenomenal response from audiences and critics alike, Amazon Original Movie Shershaah has officially entered the big leagues. The biographical war drama on Amazon Prime Video is Sidharth Malhotra’s highest fan-rated movie on IMDb, with an 8.9 out of 10 user rating, as voted by more than 64,000 IMDb users. The film is also trending at #10 globally on this week’s IMDbPro MOVIEmeter chart, which ranks the most popular films and is determined by IMDbPro data on the page views of hundreds of millions of IMDb customers around the world.

Speaking of the film’s success, Apoorva Mehta, CEO, Dharma Productions said, “We are thrilled to see the love the film has received from all quarters. Shershaah is a truly special film and a story that the world needed to see. The movie’s IMDb rating is testament to the audience’s appreciation of the movie, and also to the hard work put in by our incredible cast led by Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, director Vishu Varadhan’s vision, our co-producers Kaash entertainment, and the entire team’s belief in the story, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to Mr. Batra’s family for giving us the opportunity to share his story. And thank Amazon Prime Video for helping us to take the story of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) and his immortal tale of valor and sacrifice out to the world.”

Producer Shabbir Boxwala of Kaash Entertainment said, “Shershaah is our labour of love, and seeing the audience appreciate it makes us incredibly proud. We are eternally grateful to the Batra Family, the Indian Armed Forces and the audience for their support of this truly inspiring story. We are glad to have found a home for Shershaah with Amazon Prime Video that enabled us to make Shershaah roar across the world and as the IMDb ratings indicate, with great success. Captain Vikram Batra’s sacrifice is one of the many stories of bravery displayed by our armed forces and we are glad to have gotten the opportunity of telling it.”

“Fans in India come to IMDb to learn more about their favorite stars, films and web series and to share their passion by rating and reviewing what they’ve watched,” said Yaminie Patodia, Head of IMDb, India. “Shershaah’s high fan rating and its current ranking on the IMDb Most Popular Movies chart shows the excitement audiences in India have for this film and is sure to inspire other fans to see the movie and add it to their IMDb Watchlist.”

Directed by Vishnu Varadhan, Shershaah is inspired by the life of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) and stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in the lead. Alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in the lead, the film also features Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar and Pawan Chopra in pivotal roles. Jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment, Shershaah is streaming now exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.