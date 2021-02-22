Amazon Prime Video takes the intrigue and mystery around the recently released Malayalam thriller Drishyam 2 a notch higher

On February 19th, Amazon Prime Video put an end to the wait of all cinephiles and Drishyam fans alike. After the sequel got rave reviews from critics and was showered with too much love and appreciation from audiences across the globe, Amazon Prime Video continues to keep fans of the cult-thriller hooked and engaged, even after the film’s much-awaited release.

Known to be a master planner who is alert at all times, the streaming service has made sure that Georgekutty, the film’s lead protagonist, played by the legendary actor Mohanlal, is following his ardent fans at all times.

Drishyam 2 has proven to be the best sequel to a film that was already one of the highest-rated films. Drishyam that released in 2013 had taken the audiences on an enthralling trip with its unexpected storyline. After leaving the audiences awe-stuck with the brilliant twists and turns in the movie, Amazon Prime Video has come up with some innovative promotional activities across the state of Kerala. These include interactive 3-D Images of Georgekutty that are installed across 3 malls in Kerala till the end of this week- Ernakulam Centre Square Mall in Kochi, Shobha City Mall in Thrissur and Trivandrum Mall of Travancore, to give the fans at large the feeling that they’re not alone because Georgekutty is watching them while they enjoy their time at the mall. In addition to the 3-D installations, Amazon Prime Video has installed huge standees and cut-outs of Georgekutty at prime locations in Kerala to make his presence felt everywhere. Add to that, a Drishyam 2 themed van will visit popular cafes (such as Tea Stop, Pulp Factory, Selfie Tea, Cofi Club, Xpress Restaurant and Adaminte Chayakada to name a few) near the beaches in Kerala and distribute special thermo cups which reveal a special message as you pour hot liquid into them.

The surprises don’t just end here, as Amazon Prime Video has ventured into out of home advertisement where trucks, of different sizes, are roaming around the city of Trivandrum, Kollam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Alapuram displaying a poster of Drishyam 2. Safe to say that one just won’t be able to escape the frenzy and hype that the movie brings with it.

Directed by Jeethu Joseph and produced by Anthony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, Drishyam 2 stars Mohanlal, Meena, Esther and Ansiba. The thriller is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories.