Amazon Prime Video unveils the motion poster of Unpaused: Naya Safar

Ahead of the release of the trailer of the much-anticipated Hindi anthology, Unpaused: Naya Safar, Amazon Prime Video dropped the motion poster of the film, featuring the star-cast of all five films of the anthology. The motion poster, with a soothing background music, gives a glimpse into the films, titled Teen Tigada, The Couple, Gond Ke Laddu, War Room, and Vaikunth. The trailer of the film will be dropped on 15 January, 2022.

Unpaused: Naya Safar showcases five unique stories that provide a window of hope, positivity and new beginning, making us value life and emotions more than ever.

Vignettes of raw human emotions like love, longing, fear and friendship – sensitively brought to life by filmmakers such as Shikha Makan (Gond Ke Laddu), Ruchir Arun (Teen Tigada), Nupur Asthana (The Couple), Ayappa KM (War Room) and Nagraj Manjule (Vaikunth). Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories can stream Unpaused: Naya Safar on 21st January 2022.



