Amazon Prime Video unveils the trailer of its upcoming original series Tandav

After a powerful teaser that left customers intrigued and impressed, Amazon Prime Video welcomes the New Year by unveiling the highly anticipated trailer of Amazon Original Series Tandav. Produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar, Tandav is created and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar who makes his digital directorial debut with this series. The 9-episode engrossing political drama is written by Gaurav Solanki and features a stellar ensemble cast including Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea Kumud Mishra, Gauahar Khan, Amyra Dastur, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub , Kritika Kamra, Sarah Jane Dias, Sandhya Mridul, Annup Sonii, Hitten Ttejwani, Paresh Pahuja and Shonali Nagrani among others. Alongwith Ali Abbas Zafar, Tandav also marks thedigital debut of Dimple Kapadia and Kritika Kamra and presents actors Saif Ali Khan, Zeeshan Ayyub and Sunil Grover in never before seen avatars. Prime members in India and in more than 240 countries and territories can stream all episodes of Tandav starting January 15, 2021.

The trailer of the show takes viewers behind the closed, chaotic corridors of power and politics. Set in the capital of the world’s largest democracy, the series is a gripping, fictional drama that showcases the lengths to which people go in the pursuit of power.

Talking about his character in Tandav, Saif Ali Khan said, “The entertainment industry in India is going through a renaissance and stories like Tandav are at the forefront of this change. As an actor, for me a good piece of dramatic writing and a compelling creation featuring grey characters is always exciting. As I read about the complexities of my character Samar and dived deeper into the world of Tandav, I knew that I had to play this character. I look forward to the show’s release on Amazon Prime Video.”

“Tandav is a political thriller drama.” said actress Dimple Kapadia. “It is a fiction that perhaps gives you a vivid insight into backroom politicking and what goes on in the country’s power corridors. Anuradha is the kind of character that I have never played before and I am glad to be making my digital debut into digital streaming with a show that is backed by a credible cast & crew. With multiple layers and so many characters I hope this series intrigues and engages the audience.”

“In Tandav, I will not be seen wearing a saree and making people laugh!” exclaimed Sunil Grover. Talking about his character, Sunil added, “Gurpal is a multi-layered character and something I have never done. Having worked with Ali earlier, I knew that Tandav will be a compelling storyline that is edgy yet entertaining. Ali has created a world that is gripping and given my character the depth that an actor longs for. Saying yes to this role was instinctive and working with accomplished Artists such as Saif, Dimple Ji is a bonus. Hope Tandav entertains everyone”