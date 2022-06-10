Amazon Prime Video’s Suzhal – The Vortex trailer garners 50M+ views across languages and platforms

Upcoming Prime Video original series Suzhal – The Vortex is one of the highly anticipated Tamil investigative dramas today. Not only has it garnered love from the nation but also from the world audience.

The trailer of the upcoming streaming series which launched just 2 days back has already garnered over 50 M+ views worldwide across all languages and platforms.

Suzhal – The Vortex is said to be one of the most intriguing, captivating and fascinating series. From its music to its cinematography, everything about the series is worth the wait.

From the house of Pushkar and Gayatri, Suzhal – The Vortex is all set to release in 30+ Indian and foreign languages on 17th June on Amazon Prime Video