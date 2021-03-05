Amit Ravindernath Sharma’s ad film ‘Pooja Didi’ for Facebook wins big at Spikes Asia Awards

When it comes to creativity, filmmaker Amit Ravindernath Sharma’s name is often written in golden letter. Be it his National award winning film “Badhaai Ho” or his Google advertisement which showed two separated friends from India and Pakistan come together, the storyteller is a maverick in his own right.

Proving his talent yet again, Amit Ravindernath Sharma has won not one but two awards at Asia’s biggest creative Awards – Spikes Asia.

Amit’s latest ad film, titled “Pooja Didi” For Facebook’s More Together campaign touched hearts of many when a simple story of a girl changing fate of many pandemic-hit households, made a deep impact with the audience.

At the awards, Amit won Gold for Direction in Film Craft category and the advertisement, which is written by creatives at Taproot Dentsu, won Bronze in the Best Script category.

The ad film was also produced by Amit’s production house Chrome Pictures.

Expressing his gratitude, the filmmaker says, “I am deeply humbled by these awards. The love and appreciation I got has been truly a blessing and encourages me to make more stories which the audience feels connected with. The purpose of this ad film was to give hope and bring happiness to people’s hearts and I think it did that. The virtue of service and unconditional love with no expectation in return is as old as human existence. When I was approached by Taproot Dentsu, I knew I had to be part of this experience. I am glad I was.”