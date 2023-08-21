Amit Trivedi and SlowCheeta come together for music video titled Mohabbat

Music enthusiasts, brace yourselves! Get ready to groove as an electrifying collaboration presents the much-awaited release of ‘Mohabbat’. This cutting-edge musical creation intertwines the timeless charm of Bollywood melodies with the pulse-pounding beats of Hip Hop. This revolutionary fusion is the brainchild of none other than musical maverick Amit Trivedi and the dynamic rapper SlowCheeta, delivering an auditory experience that transcends genres with sheer swag.

Fueled by the ‘Living it Large’ spirit that’s deeply etched in the DNA of this electrifying collaboration, this musical adventure reshapes the sonic landscape of today’s generation. ‘Mohabbat’, the third original track in the Melody x Hip Hop series, isn’t just music—it’s an emotional rollercoaster that shatters creative boundaries and dares you to dance along.

‘Mohabbat’ captures a charismatic dance-off between the enchanting allure of Bollywood and the rhythmic fire of Hip Hop. This unique concoction brews up an infectious melody that captures the playful banter between lovers, leaving you irresistibly tapping your feet to its magnetic rhythm. The song’s vibe is a heady blend of whimsy and energy, striking a chord with every contemporary music aficionado.

SlowCheeta, the lyrical magician, can’t contain his excitement, exclaiming, “It’s our creative playground—a space where we can be real and raw. Collaborating with the maestro Amit Trivedi and crafting a song that explores a universally experienced emotion that is ‘Mohabbat’ is like catching lightning in a bottle. This experience is pure gold.”

Adding his signature flavor, maestro Amit Trivedi says, ” I had a lot of fun making Mohabbat with SlowCheeta. It’s a lovely song that captures the entertaining vibe of Bollywood music combined with the energy of rap. Royal Stag Boombox is doing a great job bringing such fresh new sounds to the audience.”

The mashup of Bollywood’s ageless melodies with the contemporary swag of Hip Hop speaks the language of today’s youth. As music remains an intense passion, ‘Mohabbat’ is a revolutionary symphony that harmonizes traditional musical heritage with the vibrant hues of modern artistry. With Bollywood’s soulful heritage intertwined effortlessly with the Hip Hop dialect, ‘Mohabbat’ is the musical graffiti of this generation.