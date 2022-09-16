Ammy Virk starrer Chhalle Mundiyan to release exclusively on Sony LIV on 23rd September

Sony LIV will exclusively premiere rom-com ‘Chhalle Mundiyan’ directed by Sunil Puri. As part of its efforts to enhance its regional content library this multi-starrer direct to OTT film will premiere on Sony LIV from 23rd September.

Set against the backdrop of Punjab, Chhalle Mundiyan is a romcom that traces the life of Jassi (Mandy Thakar) and foreign returned Pammi (Ammy Virk) with a Caucasian woman and a child of his friend.

Talking about the film, Ammy Virk says, “The drama of confusion, chaos, hope and love will be relatable for the audience. Pammi’s character is strong with many layers attached to it, making an interesting watch. I’m glad I was able to be a part of it and work with such amazing crew. I’m looking forward to its release on SonyLIV on 23rd September.”

The comedy and confusion start when Jassi assumes that Pammi is married to Caucasian woman, and Pammi assumes that Jassi is married too. As a result of their perplexity, their marriage is fixed to various people.

“This is my first OTT original, and I am super excited to be part of it. OTT as a format gives wide reach and opportunity for actors as well as the content. The film Chhalle Mundiyan undoubtedly is a family entertainer and a quirky watch. I hope the viewers will love the romantic comedy of errors wholeheartedly and continue showering their love and support to us”, says Mandy Thakar.

Will Pammi and Jassi be able to overcome their misunderstanding and reunite, or will the confusion of their mistakes prevail and they be married off to their separate suitors?

Chhalle Mundiyan stars Ammy Virk, Mandy Thakar, and also features Kulwinder Billa, Karamjit Anmol, Soniya Kaur, BN Sharma, Banninder Bunny and Nisha Bano in prominent roles. The film is directed by debutante Sunil Puri and produced by Guramritpal Singh and Gurjitpal Singh.