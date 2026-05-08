Amrit: Gully Gang Entertainment unveils a Carnatic hip-hop collaboration by GVND And Whoisavi

Gully Gang Entertainment announces the release of ‘Amrit’, a new single by Kochi-based rapper GVND and producer whoisavi, both integral members of the collective 3ill. The track is out now on all major streaming platforms

Serving as an interlude from their forthcoming album Brahmandam, ‘Amrit’ is a deeply introspective composition that explores themes of mental health, emotional conflict and inner equilibrium. At the core of the track lies the Malayalam phrase “Samanalayude thulabhaaram,” translating to “the balance of the state of mind,” encapsulating the emotional and lyrical direction of the record.

Blending atmospheric Carnatic elements with contemporary hip-hop production, ‘Amrit’ creates a soundscape that feels meditative, visceral and immersive — an artistic fusion the duo likens to an elixir, inspiring the title of the track itself.

GVND states, “Amrit is the interlude from our album Brahmandam, which is lyrically an introspection of ill mental thoughts. The Malayalam phrase on the track — Samanalayude thulabhaaram — means the balance of the state of mind, which essentially captures what I’m exploring throughout the album.”

whoisavi states, “Amrit is a very special track to me. After making a few beats that month, I found myself in a creative rut and wanted to make something different — something that evolves and evokes emotion. It represents everything GVND and I want our music to embody: a naadan, visceral, atmospheric experience.”

GVND (short for Good Vibes Never Die) is a bilingual rapper, lyricist and producer from Kochi known for blending English and Malayalam in his music. Drawing from conscious lyricism, Carnatic influences and spiritual introspection, his work pushes South Indian hip-hop into emotionally and culturally nuanced territory. As a core member of 3ill, GVND combines versatile flows and sharp wordplay with deeply personal storytelling.

whoisavi is a boundary-pushing producer and key member of the collective 3ill. Recognized for his use of haunting Carnatic samples, heavy basslines and immersive sonic textures, his sound bridges ancestral rhythm with modern hip-hop sensibilities. In addition to his work with 3ill, he has collaborated with artists including Cory Gunz, Rhythom, DHP, K!llswitch, VKDKV and Pasha Bhai.