Amy Aela sizzles on the dance floor with Honey Singh and Nusrat Bharucha

Australian-Indian beauty Amy Aela keeps making headlines be it her flawless dance performances or her super glamorous pictures. This time the stylish actress is in the news for her promotional video along with Honey Singh and Nusrat Bharucha.

Honey Singh recently dropped his music video titled ‘Saiyaanji’ that also featured Nusrat Bharucha. Amy Aela performed alongside Honey Singh and Nusrat Bharucha, showing her jagger-like moves, raising the temperature on the dance floor.

The glamorous actress said, “I loved dancing with Honey Singh and Nusrat Bharucha! Truly humble and lovely people, it was a blast to be a part of promoting their new song SaiyaanJi!”

Amy Aela’s recently broke the internet with her Telugu dance track with superstar Mehaboob Shaikh.