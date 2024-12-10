“An artiste is blessed to get love from across the world!”, says Ayushmann Khurrana as his songs are heard by people living in 184 countries in 2024

Actor & singer Ayushmann Khurrana says he is blessed to be an artiste because he can accumulate love from people living across the world! Ayushmann’s music has been streamed and heard by people living in 184 countries in 2024 and he is humbled to have entertained people worldwide.

“Artistes are probably one of the most loved people because they are blessed to get love from across the world! Art can transcend borders and languages, unify people, transport them from their daily lives and make the world a happier place. Despite being an actor and not a full time singer/ musician, getting this reach for my music – with listeners from 184 countries is truly humbling and this further, encourages me to do more music when I get time from my films. I’m truly blessed that I’m in creative arts, trying to bring a smile to the faces of people every single day,” says Ayushmann.

Recently, Ayushmann toured US with his smash hit music and infectious charm that resulted in houseful shows in five cities – Chicago, San Jose, New York, New Jersey & Dallas! Ayushmann has always loved connecting with audiences and fans and his music enables him to do so in the most intimate and immersive manner.

Ayushmann adds, “I’m living my dream as an actor, as a poet and as a singer & musician. I thank everyone who has listened to my songs, who have always showed up at my concerts. Your support means the world to me and encourages me to do so much more and I hope you continue to listen to my music and watch my films and get entertained forever!”

On the acting screen, Ayushmann will be seen in and as Thama, from Maddock’s blockbuster horror comedy universe that releases on Diwali 2025. He will also be headlining another interesting Dharma – Sikhya production film that is yet untitled.