Anant V. Joshi steps into the role of Anand (Annu) Mishra in Gullak 5 on Sony LIV

As the doors of Mishra Nivas open once again for the fifth season of one of India’s most loved and longest-running OTT shows, Gullak returns with a familiar character and a new face. Actor Anant V. Joshi joins the cast as Anand “Annu” Mishra in Season 5, stepping into the heart of the Mishra household with a performance that promises to carry forward the charm, innocence, and emotional connect audiences have always loved about Annu Bhaiya.

Sharing his thoughts on joining the beloved series, Anant V. Joshi said, “Gullak has always felt very close to my heart because the Mishras remind me so much of our own families, their warmth, little moments, conversations, and the simplicity with which they touch people’s lives. I’ve been a fan of this world for a long time, so becoming a part of it now feels truly special. Stepping into Annu Bhaiya’s journey has been an exciting experience for me, especially because this season explores a more mature and evolving side of his life. What made it even more memorable was the love and warmth I received from the entire cast and team from day one. I’m genuinely grateful to be a part of the Gullak family and very excited for audiences to experience this new season with us.”

Produced by The Viral Fever, the new season brings back the beloved ensemble featuring Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Harsh Mayar and Sunita Rajwar, with Anant Joshi stepping into the role of Annu this season.