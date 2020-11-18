Ananth Mahadevan directed Bittersweet to hit cinemas in India this Friday 

Critically acclaimed Marathi film Bittersweet will see a limited release this Friday. Bittersweet is directed by Anant Mahadevan, produced by Suchhanda Chatterjee and Shubha Shetty of Quest Films Pvt Ltd and stars Akshaya Gurav in lead role. Bittersweet is about a shocking practice in sugar industry of Maharashtra where the women labourers are coerced into permanently removing their wombs to avoid any encumbrance caused due to menstruation that can obstruct their work schedule.

Anant Mahadevan says, “In keeping with the rules of the entry for selection for the film to represent India at the Oscars, Bittersweet will have a theatrical release on the 20th of November in the hub of Marathi cinema, Pune at the Citypride Multiplex to begin with. The restrictions of cinema openings have made it necessary to selectively open the film in various states. So Pune gets a special slot. Bittersweet has made it as an Official Selection and World Premiere at the prestigious BUSAN IFF where Screen International’s critic hailed it as “A conversation starter of a film with a persuasive exploration of the role by Akshaya Gurav.” Bittersweet is in Competition at the Kolkata International Film Festival(January 2021) and the upcoming Hainan Island International Film Festival in December 2020. The film has attracted worldwide attention and is receiving special selection invites at various reputed festivals.”

The Producers add, “We feel really happy and proud that our little film went on to win laurels worldwide and within the country. It reiterates our faith in the subject and our intention behind backing such a project. Now that our first film is ready to release, we can only hope it continues receiving the love and acceptance.”