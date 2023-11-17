Ananya Panday gears up to showcase a different side of her as an actor in 2024

From her debut in Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2 to her recent venture, Dream Girl 2, Ananya has been synonymous with mainstream entertainment. However, her 2024 lineup introduces a diverse shift. Alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav, she features in ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’. Additionally, she takes on ‘The Untold Story’ of C Sankaran Nair, portraying a junior lawyer to Akshay Kumar’s character. Ananya also ventures into the digital realm with the web series ‘Call Me Bae’.

Crucially, she leads Vikram Aditya Motwane’s ‘Control’, a narrative that delves into the dangers of artificial intelligence (AI). Sources suggest these projects are carefully chosen as Ananya aims to break free from her glamorous image and focus on roles that demand strong performances. Motwane’s cyber thriller marks her initial step in this transformative direction.

According to sources, “Ananya and Motwane hail from different schools of cinema. She was thrilled to work with a filmmaker of his caliber. Control, which sees the actor play an Instagram influencer, is a fast-paced movie. She considers it her most complex role to date.”

Having garnered praise for her performance in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan (2021), Ananya is motivated to explore a variety of narratives. The source reveals, “Ananya was praised for her performance in Shakun Batra’s ‘Gehraiyaan’ (2021). As directors, Vikramaditya and Shakun have had a quite influence on her. In 2024, she wants to choose substantial roles over glamourous ones.”

We cannot wait to watch what the next year brings in for her and how she carefully looks to shift focus to such intriguing roles.