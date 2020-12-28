Ananya Panday looks ravishing in these pictures for a leading magazine!

Ananya Panday is a very hardworking young actress she is still in a very early phase of her career and is learning and moulding herself. The young actress has not only been doing well in the film business but also making appearances on magazine covers and endorsing brands as well. Ananya recently made her way to a leading magazine’s India social media page.

A leading magazine recently published a series of photo of Ananya Panday featuring on the cover of and in the magazine. It’s been all about the young social media enthusiast. The first image is a monochrome in a dark coloured top and light coloured skirt. With a simple pose and minimal accessories worn the actress looks cute with a neatly tied bun.

With a blue blazer worn over a one piece the simple hair style works like a charm again. With a thought generating expression the actress looks simple yet beautiful. The next picture comes in a cute pink skirt and a sassy black top. The actress looks confident in the snap. For the magazine cover a picture in the same dress with a much lively smile is used. Ananya can just about do it all.

Next up Ananya is posing in a black one piece with a skirt esque finishing at the lower end. Paired with black shiny ankle high boots and a white jacket the sight is plain beautiful. Ananya maintains her thought intriguing pose alongside her bun and fresh look. With the best yet to come, Ananya’ close up look is up for offering in which she is wearing a black top with a navy blue jacket with brown print. Ananya this time trades up for a more playfull and cheering expression with a cheeky tounge out click.

Last but not the least, featuring Ananya with a side faced pose is a photo of her in black one piece with a skirt-esque finish. Pairing up with a magenta sling and a white strap, Ananya looks as confident as she can be.

On the work front Ananya has bonanza for her fans in 2021. She is set to feature alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra’s untitled next. She will also star alongside Vijay Devarkonda in ‘Fighter’, this project is a Pan-India one which makes her the youngest Pan-India actor.