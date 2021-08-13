Ananya Panday pours her heart out in her latest social media post after the wrap on Shakun Batra’s next

Ananya Panday took to her social media today to share what an experience it has been on the sets of her upcoming film directed by Shakun Batra. The film is now wrapped up and everyone certainly can’t wait for the release date to be announced.

The actress shared, “blurry moments but my feelings for u all are crystal clear 💕 the best best best experience EVER with a crew that felt more like family 🥺 A film made with so much happiness, so many jokes and just pure love – a set where I felt most comfortable in my own skin and felt truly accepted and liberated to explore. I really feel like I’ve come out of this movie a changed person (and actor) because of what I’ve learned from each and every person on set. Human emotions and their complexities, empathy, filmmaking and the craft – grateful beyond measure for all the lessons and the opportunity to be in a film like this with MY people ❤️ Every moment that was felt was felt together. An unforgettable journey with the best co passengers ever!!!!!!! #ProductionNo70 @shakunbatra @deepikapadukone @siddhantchaturvedi”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CShEBkgNfDd/?utm_medium=share_sheet

The excitement and anticipation for this project has been high since the word go as it features Ananya Panday along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone.

This yet to be titled film is a part of Ananya Panday’s line-up that also includes a Pan-India film with Vijay Deverakonda titled ‘Liger’.