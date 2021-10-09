Ananya Panday spotted with Manish Malhotra at the airport

Ananya Panday is busy with film, magazine and brand commitments. All through the year the actress has moved set to set, has had an international trip and is now all set to jet off again for work commitments. Earlier today the actress was clicked at the airport alongside Manish Malhotra.

Ananya Panday and Manish Malhotra were heading for the airport where the duo was clicked. The actress went for an all grey Co-ord set with a pretty blue evel eye pair of chappal and open hair as she carried her white bag. Manish Malhotra who accompanied her wore a blue jacket and a trio of black Tee, jeans and shoes as he carried his black and white cheX bag.

(Source : Yogen Shah)

The details of the trip are not out yet but given the busy year that the actress has had it only indicates a trip in relation to get another work commitment made by the youngest Pan-India actress.

Ananya Panday is set to be part of some really interesting projects. Her strong lineup includes Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Shakun Batra’s untitled next and Pan-India film Liger.