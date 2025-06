Ananya Panday wraps Croatia shoot for Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri with Kartik Aaryan

In a new video that’s already winning hearts, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday are seen dancing to Dheeme Dheeme as Ananya wraps her Croatia schedule for Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri. Their playful, effortless, and undeniably electric chemistry is on full display — a glimpse that’s only adding to the buzz around what’s being called the biggest love story of 2026.

Directed by National Award-winner Sameer Vidwans, this love story promises both emotional depth and visual grandeur.

Dharma Productions & Namah Pictures present Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Bhumika Tewari, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora. The much awaited love story is slated to release on 13th February – Valentine’s 2026.