Ananya Panday’s Fighter co-star Vijay Deverakonda shares some words of praise for the actress

Ananya Panday will be sharing screen space with Vijay Deverakonda in a Pan-India film ‘Fighter’. Ananya has been collaborating with the best of directors and actors in B-town.

In a recent interview with a leading entertainment website, Vijay Deverakonda shared his thoughts on Ananya Panday performance in the film so far. He says, “She’s one sweetheart, a really sweet girl. It will be fun for the Telugu people and South India people to see her here as well. She’s done great, we’re done with 50% of the film and she has done an incredibly good job. I’m sure it’ll do great things for her”

Ananya is just 4 films old in the film industry and has already bagged a chance to do a film with the well renowned Vijay Deverakonda, that shows Ananya’s growth with each film has been phenomenal. Extremely intrigued by films right from her childhood, she made her dream a reality by being a part of the cinema industry.

Her recent film Khaali Peeli was loved and adored by the audience. Donning a new avatar as a proper Bambaiya girl, she rules over the hearts of millions even today. Her upcoming films are nothing but a stellar line-up. Working with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone for Shakun Batra’s untitled next and Pan-India film Fighter with Vijay Deverakonda.