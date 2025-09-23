Anay Sanghvi brings Vishal Singh in a never-seen-before avatar in his upcoming short film Empty Frames

Rising filmmaker Anay Sanghvi—known for his diverse work across film, streaming, and digital platforms—is gearing up for the release of his most personal project yet, Empty Frames. The short film stars Vishal Singh (of Saath Nibhana Saathiya fame) in a strikingly different role as a homeless musician, breaking away from his television image to embody a character layered with vulnerability and resilience. Written, directed, and produced by Sanghvi, the project has already created a buzz for its authenticity and emotional depth.

Speaking about his inspiration for Empty Frames, Sanghvi shares, “We all, at some point, feel unheard and invisible but we still keep going. Empty Frames targets exactly that. The idea came from real street musicians I met and spoke to… their struggles, their resilience, the way music becomes both survival and self-expression, that stayed with me. Making this film felt like giving a voice to that silence, whether it belongs to a street musician or someone in a family.”

With a background that spans Disney India’s Imagine That (Seasons 2 & 3), Hotstar’s Code M Season 2, and collaborations with international giants like Dhar Mann Studios, ReelShort, and global influencers, Sanghvi brings a unique dual perspective to storytelling. Reflecting on his journey, he says, “Starting out, the hardest part was just getting in. I don’t come from a film family, no connections, nothing. Then I moved to the US, and it felt like hitting reset… At the end of the day, it really came down to two things: hard work and passion. That’s what got me through every wall, and honestly, that’s still what keeps me going.”

Despite his experience with large-scale productions and international collaborations, Sanghvi admits Empty Frames stands apart. “From a broader perspective, it wasn’t really different—I approach every project with the same passion, dedication, and hard work. But Empty Frames is much closer to my heart… Even with a smaller production, the emotional investment from everyone, and especially Vishal as Kian, was extraordinary. In the end, it wasn’t just a film I directed, it was a story where we lived together, with every element crafted to make the audience feel it too.”