Anchal Singh opens up about the overwhelming love she has received for her portrayal of Purva in Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein

A pulpy and riveting thriller with a great storyline, Netflix’s Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein makes a refreshing change from the usual gender dynamic on screen which is being highly praised.

Anchal Singh who essays the unique character of Purva has garnered praise and immense love for her role. Her bold, intense and enigmatic portrayal has intrigued and appealed to the audience, keeping them hooked to the story.

Humbled by the positive reaction, Anchal Singh says, “I am overwhelmed & honoured by the response I am getting since the series has come out. It is humbling to see the praise from fans on social media. I am blown away by the love and affection people have shown to the character. Purva is complex and fierce while being elegant and pure at the same time. These different and diverse shades of the character is what attracted me most to the part and I’m surely going to carry this role close to my heart for years to come.”



Catch Purva slay everyone with her eyes in ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’, now streaming on Netflix only.