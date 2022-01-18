Andaz: Shikha Kapur, Amit Chandrra and Prabhat Choudhary launch marketing solutions company

Shikha Kapur, a specialist in media and consumer strategy and former CMO Fox Star Studios, UTV Disney and former COO ErosSTX, Amit Chandrra, recipient of two Cannes Lion Awards and Managing Director, Trigger Happy Entertainment Network, and Prabhat Choudhary, one of the most influential strategists in Indian entertainment, Founder of Spice PR and Entropy Digital today announced ‘Andaz’, a fully integrated marketing solutions company.

With this development an unprecedented amount of entertainment marketing experience comes together as the three power players, who’ve held important positions in their respective fields of proficiency, now bring their collective expertise of 500 plus films to offer content marketing solutions. Between the 3 of them, they have collectively worked on 4 out of the 5 top grossing films of all time including Baahubali, Dangal & Sanju.

Andaz will bring the best talent forward to conceive and implement innovative marketing solutions that challenge conventional models, focus on re-imagining campaigns, and enable deeper conversations with audiences. The founders are uniquely positioned to offer differentiated marketing narratives that will reach multiple audience segments encompassing heartland audiences, Gen Z & women.

The company will harness the power of digital and create campaigns powered by vital audience insights and data to deliver measurable marketing.

Shikha Kapur was part of the leadership team that built the first corporate studio brand in India with UTV-Disney; she was also instrumental in repositioning Fox Star Studios as a leader in marketing & innovations. Amit Chandrra of Trigger Happy Entertainment has delivered successful campaigns for feature films, television broadcasters and OTT platforms. Touted as the industry’s go-to man in times of crisis, Prabhat Choudhary is the key orchestrator of content marketing across platforms. As Founder of Spice PR and Entropy Digital, he is a revered strategic expert for the Hindi and South film industry enabling ‘show business’ stakeholders stay ahead of the curve.

This collaboration intends to foster a more substantial relationship with audiences through compelling campaigns that will consistently pursue disruption in thinking and implementation.

Shikha Kapur shares, “We are at the threshold of a transformational shift in content consumption and audiences. With Andaz, we want to embrace this evolution and create marketing that echoes change, creativity, and curiosity.

Andaz will challenge the conventional marketing playbook and endeavor to give content a unique voice through campaigns that resonate in this landscape of accelerating change.”

Amit Chandrra shares, “Disruption is critical for any business. It is imperative to challenge status quo consistently. We hope the disruption this collaboration achieves, creates the much needed revitalization we all seek, to grow our industry.”

Prabhat Choudhary shares, “The story of Andaz is about harnessing collective strengths of respective specialists. We three would be uniquely positioned to bring in a “change” and value in the marketing process when operating together. Reaching out to different audience segments whether it’s women or tier 3/4 audiences and unprecedented use of digital campaigns would be a priority at Andaz.”