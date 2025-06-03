Anees Bazmee celebrates 14 years of Salman Khan starrer Ready with nostalgic Instagram post

Director Anees Bazmee celebrates 14 years of the Salman Khan-starrer Ready with a nostalgic Instagram post. Marking the film’s 14th anniversary, including a behind-the-scenes moment with Salman Khan. Released on June 3, 2011, the film was a commercial hit and remains one of the most popular entertainers of its time. In his post, Bazmee reflected on the film’s journey, writing, “When I look back at Ready, I don’t just see a film — I see the faces of those who connected with it. Strangers who became family through a shared story. For 14 years, Ready has lived because you chose to carry him with you.”

Ready, starring Salman Khan and Asin, was a vibrant mix of comedy, romance, and family drama. The film also featured an ensemble cast including Paresh Rawal, Mahesh Manjrekar, Anuradha Patel, Arya Babbar, Zarine Khan, and Akhilendra Mishra.

Anees Bazmee’s directorial style is defined by his perfect blend of comedy, chaos, and emotion. With hits like No Entry, Welcome, and Ready, he has mastered the art of mass entertainers. His consistent success and sharp storytelling make him one of Bollywood’s most reliable filmmakers.