Angaaron: The second single from Pushpa 2: The Rule crosses 100 million views

Pushpa 2: The Rule is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The movie starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in a pivotal role has got the nation waiting for its release and fans just can’t keep calm for the action drama to hit screens real soon. Every song in the movie has been trending and how. The second single of the movie which is a romantic one titled Angaaron is actually creating waves and already has crossed 100 million views and 1.67+ million likes.

The song is electrifying and charming and personifies romance. What is more captivating is the lyrics and yes the screen presence of the artists are not to be forgotten. The dance movies, the beats are perfect for this Monsoon mood and are already dominating our music playlist.

The track is trending in No. 1 spot on YouTube and the makers have already taken to their official Instagram handle to announce the happy news of the song being a massive chartbuster. The song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal, and choreographed by Ganesh Acharya and composed by DSP.

Bringing the romance at its best colors and with the best moves we are sure this song will set theatres on fire when audiences witness this magic on big screens soon.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is the second installation of the movie. The first part of the movie had received immense love and appreciation from the audiences and turned out to be a game changer for Indian Cinema in 2021. Now with the second part hitting screens soon fans have their anticipation high and send all their love to the movie.