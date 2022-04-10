Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor starrer Thar to release on 6 May

The anticipation of watching Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor come together for a project is already thick among the audience. The wait is almost over as their much-awaited next Thar gets a release date!

Announced only in February, Thar has captured everyone’s attention as it brings the two powerhouses of talent together once again after AK vs AK in a frame! Amid all the excitement, Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor shared the release date announcement poster on their social media handles. The revenge noir thriller will hit the internet on 6th May. In the new poster, one can see the powerhouses in an intense Avatar.

Produced by Anil Kapoor Film Company (AKFC), Thar marks the directorial debut of Raj Singh Chaudhary and is co-written by Anurag Kashyap. Set in the eighties, it traces the journey of an antique dealer.

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor has a packed slate for the year with Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Animal, and Fighter in the pipeline. On the other hand, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor left critics & the audience in awe of his terrific performance in the acclaimed anthology Ray’s Spotlight.