Anil Kapoor wraps the Shimla schedule of his upcoming film

Anil Kapoor is easily the busiest star on the block right now! Just recently, the superstar made headlines for announcing two massive projects, Thar and Fighter. Now, the internet is abuzz with his latest post, revealing the Shimla wrap of his ‘under-the-wrap’ project.

Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture with his team in the jacuzzi. The brilliant actor wrote, “Schedule Wrap in Shimla!!!

Now to the desert we go!”

While nothing has been out yet on his ongoing project, a source revealed, “Anil Kapoor is on a shooting spree. He is working on multiple projects simultaneously. After wrapping a two-week Shimla schedule of his super exciting upcoming project, the actor would now immediately move to the second schedule in Rajasthan.”

Meanwhile, fans are flooding the comment section with love in anticipation of another intriguing announcement. Anil Kapoor has a jam-packed calendar for the year ahead with Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Animal, Thar, and Fighter up on the horizon.