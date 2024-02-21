Animal roars victory: Anil Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Bobby Deol shine at Dada Saheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards

In a stunning victory at the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards, the animal kingdom showcased its prowess as “Animal” claimed top honors. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s visionary storytelling led the pack, earning him the title of Best Director.

Anil Kapoor’s exceptional performance in a supporting role added further glory to the film, as he clinched the award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role. While Bobby Deol’s riveting and intense portrayal in the film, secured him the accolade for Best Actor in a Negative Role. This triumph not only celebrates the talent and creativity within the industry but also underscores the power of storytelling.

‘Animal’ stands as a testament to the evolving landscape of Indian cinema, where daring narratives and groundbreaking performances reign supreme.