Anjali Anand calls Dhamaal 4’s Chatni the ultimate ‘chatpata’ song

Anjali Anand is having an absolute blast with Chatni, the latest song from Dhamaal 4. The actor says she instantly connected with the track, having loved it earlier when she saw Salman Khan dance to it.

Calling it the “ultimate chatpata song”, Anjali said, “I’m an absolute film buff and dancing is everything to me. Sharing screen space with artists I’ve always admired is the icing on the cake.”

She added that while dancing came naturally to her, she was pleasantly surprised after watching the final video.

“Once I saw the video, I was shocked looking at myself dancing like that. It was just so much fun,” she said.