Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have planned a surprise for their fans

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain never fail to impress us with their infectious chemistry. This time, their picture has set the internet ablaze, and how! The couple uploaded a bunch of images on social media, radiating passion. While sharing the post, the power couple wrote, “Chemistry between two people is the strangest science of all. 🥂”

As soon as the pictures hit the internet, netizens went gaga over their post and flooded the comment section with love! Now we hear there is a big surprise for the fans from Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. According to the reports, the much-loved couple will meet some of their admirers at the Film City. We are yet to find out more about the meet and greet, but it sure is exciting news!

Meanwhile, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have made it to the finals of the Smart Jodi. The couple is winning the audiences’ hearts with their solid connection and love. The industry buzz is that they might win the season!