Anshul Garg recognized as one of The Promising Entrepreneurs of India

Reeling over the success of resounding hits, Anshul Garg, Founder and CEO of Desi Music Factory was recognised as one of ‘The Promising Entrepreneurs of India’ held in Mumbai by Economic Times Promising Entrepreneurs of India. The summit was a star-studded extravaganza that unfolded in the presence of actors and entrepreneurs being celebrated for their contribution across specific business sector. Garg shared his experiences of creating and sustaining compelling entrepreneurial ventures in music at the summit.

Anshul Garg, Founder and CEO, Desi Music Factory Factory says, “I am truly honoured and grateful to have received this recognition. I thank my team for being my strength and working relentlessly to mark Desi Music Factory’s presence in the music scene. The label’s success is a result of my team’s hard work, the love we get from listeners and the fan base of the artists we collaborate with. There is nothing more satisfying than to see the listeners enjoying our work. I thank them most of all.”

Garg has been earlier honoured as the Youngest Achiever Award 2018. He leads one of the fastest growing music labels in the country. The label’s discography consists of chartbusters such as Shona Shona, Chocolate, Dil Ko Karaar Aaya, Cute Song, Nehu Da Vyah, Khad Tenu Main Dassa, Kurta Pajama, Goa Beach, Kalla Sohna Nai, Superstar and Kanta Laga among others.