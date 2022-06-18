Anu and Shashi Ranjan throw gala dinner for family friend Shatrughan Sinha

In honor of their very close friend Shatrughan Sinha’s dynamic victory at Asansol Poll in West Bengal, Anu and Shashi Ranjan hosted an intimate dinner with close friends at the J W Marriott, Juhu last night. To say the night was a Starry night would be an understatement as it was graced by the best of the best. Producers, Directors, Actors and the list goes on of the honorable guests that brought the fun and sweetness to Shatrughan Sinha’s emphatic win on becoming an Hon. Member of Parliament!

Mr. Shashi Ranjan appealed to Shatrughan Sinha on behalf of Hindi Cinema to play the integral role of a bridge between the Film Industry and the West Bengal Government.

He went on to say, “By becoming the cultural ambassador, Shatrughan Sinha will definitely bring the two communities closer and aid greatly in mending West Bengal film policies. His years of experience in dealing with the cinema world will assist him to develop the regional Cinema and Television in West Bengal government. We are thankful to all our friends of this industry for coming together to celebrate this joyous occasion with us. The night would not have been so special without you all. ” In response to Mr. Ranjan’s appeal, Mr Sinha assured that he will do his best to create a ecosystem in West Bengal best suited to Mumbai film and TV industry.

Some of the dignitaries present at the event were Ramesh & Varsha Taurani, Subhash & Manmohan Shetty, Jayanti Bhai Gada, Rumi & Hanan Jaffery, Anu Malik, Raveena Tandon, Poonam Sinha & Shatrughan Sinha, Sonakshi Sinha, Jeetendra, Rahul & Rita Rawail, Mohini & Poonam Dhillon,