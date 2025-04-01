Anuradha Garg to shine on the global stage representing India at Mrs. Globe International in China

Mrs. Anuradha Garg, an esteemed personality and a symbol of strength and grace, set off for China on March 31, 2025, to compete in the prestigious Mrs. Globe international beauty pageant. As she stood tall, proudly holding the Indian flag, a wave of excitement filled the air at the airport where family, fans, and supporters were seen gathering at the airport to cheer for her. Banners and posters bearing her name and image flooded the departure area, as admirers waved and chanted, wishing her success on the global stage. With her signature charm and infectious smile, Mrs. Garg not only captivated her well-wishers but also sent the media into a frenzy. Her presence exuded confidence, determination, and the spirit of Indian womanhood.

Joining her at the airport was Ms. Mohini Sharma, the National Director of Mrs. India Inc., a key figure in mentoring and guiding India’s top beauty queens. She stood proudly beside Mrs. Garg, sharing in the excitement of the moment. “Anuradha Garg is a beacon of inspiration,” said Mohini Sharma. “She represents the courage, elegance, and resilience of Indian women. We have no doubt she will make India proud at Mrs. Globe.”

Expressing her gratitude and excitement, Mrs. Garg shared, “Representing India is a privilege and a responsibility. I hope to showcase the beauty of our culture and the strength of Indian women on this global platform. This journey is not just mine, it belongs to every woman who dares to dream.”

As she embarks on this life-changing experience, Mrs. Garg carries with her the aspirations of countless Indian women. Competing against participants from around the world, she aims to use this stage to advocate for women’s empowerment, education, and social change. With an unforgettable send-off and the nation’s support behind her, Anuradha Garg is all set to leave a mark on the world.