Anuradha Mukherjee to be seen as Richa Dubey in producer Mohaan Nadaar’s Hanak

Producer Mohaan Nadaar’s Hanak directed by Manish Vatssalya and starring Manish Goel based on the life dreaded criminal Vikas Dubey has a new cast member. Bengali actress Anuradha Mukherjee will play Vikas Dubey’s on screen wife Richa Dubey.

Talking about her role, Anuradha says, “My screen character is a very strong and unusual character and i was delighted that i got the role..every actor dreams of doing roles where she can prove her versatility. Vikas Dubey was also the most talked about story in media this year, so as a story, Hanak is very current as well as exciting.”

Producer Mohaan Nadaar of The Production Headquarters Ltd. UK says, “Anuradha is a very strong actor who fit the part really well. Though she speaks fluent Hindi but we still got her to do workshops that trained her to pick up the Kanpuria dialect perfectly. “

The Production Headquarters Ltd (UK) & Sarkar Eentertainment LLP Present Hanak. Produced By Mohaan Nadaar & Amit P Gupta. Co Produced By Akash P Gupta & Himanshu Shah. The film has been directed By Manish Vatssalya.