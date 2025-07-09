“Anurag Basu sir supported me and gave me complete liberty to be fluid with my scenes!” – Metro… In Dino actor Kush Jotwani

The world of cinema is always on the lookout for fresh talent, and all eyes are now turning towards Kush Jotwani, who is poised to make a significant debut with his role in Anurag Basu’s highly anticipated film, Metro… In Dino. Jotwani steps into the shoes of Anand, a pivotal character what promises to be another intricate and emotionally resonant narrative from the master storyteller.

Stepping onto the set of a major film, especially one helmed by a director of Anurag Basu’s caliber, can be a daunting experience for any newcomer. Thanks to the collaborative spirit that permeated the entire production, the journey for Kush was a learning yet a complete experience. The support wasn’t limited to the director’s chair. Kush speaks about the camaraderie he shared with his seasoned co-stars.

Talking about how Anurag Basu supported him through the film, he said “Shoulder shrugging was a character trait given to me by Basu Sir, as to why Anand is so carefree regarding everything. Sir told me how this trait is extremely essential for Anand and for building up the storyline. It takes a short while to condition yourself into the world and once I got the hang of it, it was smooth. Sir supported me and gave me the liberty to be fluid with my acting, and that made me feel more comfortable as coming from Basu sir meant a lot to me.”

He further added “One day I had reached the set early & sat down with Taani Ma’am and Basu Sir. We were talking about my Amazon shows and he congratulated me. These little moments mean the world. He also appreciated the way I was blending into the character, and that I had finally got the hang of Anand.”

Kush shared his experience for his first ever film shot by responding “The first scene that I shot for Metro In Dino was the Ishq Ya Tharak song and it was going to change everything for me. I was in my vanity van and I knew that I needed to prepare. At that moment, you are anxious, you are tense as you are about to be sitting with the finest actors. Never experienced something like this so it’s a but natural feeling. Though everyone is here to do their job dedicatedly and soulfully, at the end of the day we are all humans. Those moments before action and after cut were so comforting. Conversations, discussions, it was all in good light.

Kush also spoke about the surprising connection he discovered with Sara Ali Khan, telling her how her brother Ibrahim and his own brother Karan Jotwani all attended the same pre-school – Besant Montessori in Juhu.

He recalled a specific conversation with Anurag Basu about Ranbir Kapoor “I remember sitting with Basu Sir, one day and talking about Ranbir Kapoor. He mentioned how Ranbir is the most versatile actor he has worked with and somebody who is so grounded – who is a part of the unit, the crew, and the entire set- even when everything is still being prepared. If there is someone I should sit and converse with about life and acting, should be him. It was a really special moment for me.”