Anurag Kashyap applauds Roshan Mathew and team of Sony LIV’s KanKhajura

Acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is all praise for Sony LIV’s psychological thriller KanKhajura. Taking to Instagram, he shared the show’s poster and lauded the stellar team behind the series featuring Roshan Mathew, director Chandan Arora, producer Ajay Rai, and cinematographer Rajeev Ravi.

Kashyap’s show of support has further fueled anticipation around the show’s release. In his caption, Kashyap wrote: “@roshan.matthew acting, Chandan Arora directing, Ajai Rai producing… what’s not to look forward to? And Rajeev Ravi (Dev D, Gulaal, GOW) shot it… bhai main to drop hotey hi dekh raha hoon.”

With a team celebrated for their gritty storytelling and striking visual style, KanKhajura is earning critical acclaim and grabbing eyeballs for all the right reasons!