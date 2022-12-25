Anurag Kashyap releases the full album of Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat on Christmas

Anurag Kashyap and Amit Trivedi have always been a musical dream team from ‘Dev D’ to ‘Manmarziyaan’. The duo now turn Santas this Christmas and are all set to give us another stand-out album with ‘Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat’ which launches today.

The highly anticipated album of the film comprises of eight singles composed by maestro Amit Trivedi with vocals by some of the biggest names in the music industry.

A song for every mood, the album of ‘Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat’ is a quirky take on modern romances, young dynamics and all things quirky and fun. While the audios of these tracks are out today on Christmas 2022, the music videos of the songs will be out in January 2023.

An eccentric mix of versatile songs penned by Shellee, with every artist bringing their individual and signature flavours, the ‘Almost Pyaar’ album includes tracks like ‘Duniya’ sung by Abhay Jodhpurkar, ‘Banjaare’ with Nikhita Gandhi, ‘Woman Desi’ that marks the collaboration between Arjun Kanungo , Bhoomi Trivedi, and Aasa Singh, ‘Ghanghor Connection’ with vocals by Abhijeet Shrivastava, ‘Netflix & Chill’ by Arjun Kanungo and Sharvi Yadav, ‘Mohobbat Se Kranti’ sung by Rahul and Neha Karode, ‘Maintenance’ sung by Richa Sharma and Manish J Tipu and ‘Tabah Tabah’ with vocals by Shenaaz Akhtar, Altamash Faridi and Anand Bhaskar.

‘Almost Love with DJ Mohabbat,’ starring Alaya F and Karan Mehta who marks his debut, was recently presented at Marrakech’s Jemaa El Fna Square this year. The film was screened along with other spectacular films by stalwarts like Guillermo Del Toro, Paul Schrader and James Gray. The film is touted to be Anurag Kashyap’s ode to modern love. Presented by Zee Studios under the Good Bad Films production is slated to release on 3rd February 2023.