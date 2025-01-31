Anurag Saika composes for Rajshri Productions’ OTT debut series Bada Naam Karenge

With the trailer drop of Rajshri Productions’ much-awaited OTT debut, Bada Naam Karenge, premiering on Sony LIV on 7th February, audiences are already captivated by its soulful tunes and heartwarming background score. The series, arriving just in time for the season of love, teases a musical celebration with melodies that promise to strike a chord with viewers everywhere.

The show features three enchanting tracks composed by the musical maestro Anurag Saikia, whose repertoire of viral hits like Ishq Hai, Pipni, Raja Ji, and Aise Kyun has made him favorite across the audience. For the first time, Saikia joins forces with the iconic Rajshri Productions, crafting a soundtrack that blends timeless charm with a contemporary Gen Z twist. His collaboration with director Palash Vaswani, following their success with the much-loved Gullak theme, adds emotional depth and nostalgia to the music of the show.

The series’ soundtrack comprises Aap Nazar Aaye, Kaafi Hain Na, and the title track Bada Naam Karenge. Sung by a talented ensemble, including Anurag Saikia, Nakul Chugh, and Shreya Phukan, each song brings its unique charm. Aap Nazar Aaye and Kaafi Hain Na are tender ballads of love and longing, brought to life through Juno’s heartfelt lyrics and Saikia’s signature soothing compositions. The title track, an uplifting ode to homecoming, blends nostalgia with hope, creating a melody that resonates deeply with themes of rediscovery and family bonds.

Reflecting on his collaboration with Rajshri Productions, Anurag Saikia shared, “Composing music for Bada Naam Karenge has been a beautifully nostalgic and creatively enriching journey. Rajshri Productions’ timeless classics have defined love and family for generations and weaving that essence into a soundscape that resonates with newer generation was exciting. Reuniting with Palash Vaswani was like rekindling an old spark, and I hope the music carries the depth of timeless love while wrapping the audience in the warmth of familiarity and belonging.”

The series boasts a stellar cast, including Ritik Ghanshani, Ayesha Kaduskar, Kanwaljeet Singh, Alka Amin, Rajesh Jais, Chitrali Lokesh, Deepika Amin, Jameel Khan, Rajesh Tailang, Anjana Sukhani, Sadhika Sayal, Gyanendra Tripathi, Priyamvada Kant, Omm Dubey, and Bhavesh Babani, among others. With its soul-stirring music, heartfelt performances, and themes of love, roots, and self-discovery, Bada Naam Karenge promises to leave a lasting impression on the audience!