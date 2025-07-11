Anushka Kaushik joins Sunil Kothari’s spiritual epic Avyaan

Anushka Kaushik is one of the most promising young talents in the Indian entertainment industry today. With a strong foothold in both films and web series, she has impressed audiences and critics alike with her natural charm, expressive performances, and effortless versatility. On the film front, she has been seen in impactful roles in Lust Stories 2 and Patna Shuklla, while her digital portfolio includes acclaimed series such as Ghar Waapsi, Crash Course, Garmi, Not Dating.

Anushka has become a relatable and refreshing face for a new generation of viewers, consistently bringing depth and authenticity to every character she portrays. With each project, she continues to break the mould and establish herself as a talent to watch. Now, she is all set to surprise audiences in a completely different avatar in Sunil Kothari’s upcoming spiritual epic Avyaan, further showcasing her range and artistic curiosity. With each project, Anushka continues to break the mould and establish herself as a talent to watch.

Speaking about her experience, Anushka Kaushik said, “Becoming a part of Avyaan has been nothing short of a spiritual experience for me. The script instantly moved me, there’s something so grounding and profound about the way it connects everyday moments with deeper philosophical truths. Shooting in Varanasi, amidst its energy and devotion, was incredibly humbling. I’m honoured to be a part of a film that celebrates the richness of our culture with so much honesty and heart.”

Filmmaker Sunil Kothari said, “Anushka brings a rare honesty to her performances. What drew me to her for this role was her ability to balance strength with vulnerability, something essential for the emotional layers of her character in Avyaan. I’m confident the audience will see a new side of her that will stay with them long after the film ends.”

Shot across the sacred ghats and hidden alleys of Varanasi, Avyaan is not just a film—it’s a visual and emotional pilgrimage. Directed by Gaurav Khati, the film pays tribute to the vibrant tapestry of Hindu culture, weaving philosophical insights with cinematic beauty.

Set to release in 2025, Avyaan promises to be an unforgettable experience for audiences seeking meaning, magic, and the timeless spirit of India.