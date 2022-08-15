Aparna Sen wins Best Director for Applause Entertainment’s maiden feature film The Rapist at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022

It’s not entertainment, if there’s no ‘applause’ and Applause Entertainment’s maiden feature film ‘The Rapist’ received one that was nothing short of a thunderous response. The film will be screened at the prestigious Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022 on Aug 20 this month.

Marking a great start and in what can be classified as the best timing, The Rapist came home with a huge win at the prestigous festival. Aparna Sen bagged the award for ‘Best Director’ for this hard hitting film. Adding another feather to the cap, the win was even more special as it coincided with India’s 75th year of Independence.

After being celebrated across festivals including the Busan International Film Festival, London Indian Film Festival, Kolkata International Film festival, International Film festival of Kerala, ‘The Rapist’ was screened at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne in August. The Rapist had previously won the prestigious Kim Jiseok Award at Busan. ‘The Rapist’ is a thought-provoking examination of the anatomy of rape, the psyche of its perpetrators and the trauma experienced in its aftermath. The drama also marks the reunion of mother-daughter duo of Aparna Sen-Konkona Sen Sharma after several acclaimed films including the National Award winning, Mr. And Mrs. Iyer.